TN Class 12th Supplementary Exams 2025 From June 25, Here’s How to Apply

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results for 2025 were officially released today at 9:00 AM by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. Students can now access and download their digital marksheets from the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the Class 12 (HSE +2) examinations in Tamil Nadu, out of which 7,53,142 students passed.

For those who did not clear the exams, the supplementary examination will begin on June 25. The detailed timetable will be published on May 9. Students can submit their applications for the supplementary exams from May 16.

TN Class 12th Supplementary Exams 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the “HSE Supplementary Exam 2025” section.

Step 3: Enter all the required details, such as your registration number, subjects for re-examination, and personal information.

Step 4: Upload any necessary documents, if asked.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the available online payment option.

Step 6: Save or print the confirmation slip for your records.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Examination is organised by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. It is intended for students who were unable to pass the regular Class 12 exams or those who wish to improve their marks.

About TN Class 12th Exams 2025:

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to 25, 2025, across all major streams. To check their results, students should visit the official website, click on the result link, log in using their credentials, and download the provisional marksheet after confirming the details.