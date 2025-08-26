RPF SI Result 2025 Declared at rrbcdg.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: RPF SI Result

RPF SI Result 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), has released the RPF SI Final Result 2025 on August 26, 2025, for all Railway Zones. Candidates who appeared for the final stages of Sub Inspector (Executive) recruitment (CEN RPF 01/2024), can now check their final result on their regional RRB portal.

Along with the RPF Constable Result 2025, the RRB has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment 2025.

RPF SI Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, or your specific regional RRB portal.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link related to the CEN RPF 01/2024 (Sub Inspector) and then click on the 'CBT Result & Cut Off' section.

Step 3: Download the PDF file titled 'Result of PMT for RPF SI 2025'.

Step 4: Once the PDF is open, use the search function (Ctrl+F) to find your roll number.

Step 5: If your roll number appears in the list, you have been provisionally selected.

Step 6: For your records, make sure to download and print the result PDF.

About RPF SI Recruitment Exam 2025:

The RPF Constable exam was held from December 2 to 14, 2024, which was followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) between June 22 and July 2, 2025.