SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 to Release Soon at sbi.co.in, Here’s How to Check

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary exam for 2025 soon. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to download them from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

To check your SBI PO prelims result, you'll need to log in to your account using your registration number and password.

The result will show your qualifying status, indicating whether you have been shortlisted for the next stage: the main examination. The State Bank of India will also release the cut-off marks for each category at the same time.

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, and log in to your account.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

Step 3: A new page will appear, prompting you to enter your login details.

Step 4: Once you submit your credentials, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After checking the result, it's a good idea to save the page and print a copy for your records.

About SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025:

The SBI PO Preliminary Exam was held on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, at various online centres across India. Candidates were given one hour to answer 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 100 marks.