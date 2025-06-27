RRB ALP 2025 Exam Date Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Check Details Here

Updated 27 June 2025 at 15:20 IST
RRB ALP 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the exam date for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025. Registered candidates can check the exam schedule on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.
The link to check the exam city and date, as well as to download the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, is now available on the official websites of all RRBs.
E-call letter downloads will begin four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date notification.
According to the official timetable, the date of the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) is July 15, 2025.
All candidates must complete Aadhaar-based biometric verification at the exam centre before entering the examination hall.
They are required to carry either their original Aadhaar card or a printout of the e-Aadhaar verified online. To avoid delays on the exam day, candidates are also advised to pre-verify their Aadhaar details through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the RRB ALP exam city slip or admit card, as needed.
Step 3: Log in using your credentials and submit the details.
Step 4: Your exam city slips and admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the RRB ALP & Technician exam to recruit Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians for various railway zones across India. It is a national-level examination, attracting lakhs of candidates every year. The selection process includes two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), which are the same for both ALP and Technician posts.
