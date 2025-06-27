RRB ALP 2025 Exam Date Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Check Details Here

RRB ALP 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the exam date for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025. Registered candidates can check the exam schedule on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The link to check the exam city and date, as well as to download the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, is now available on the official websites of all RRBs.

E-call letter downloads will begin four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date notification.

RRB ALP 2025: Exam Date

According to the official timetable, the date of the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) is July 15, 2025.

RRB ALP 2025: Verification

All candidates must complete Aadhaar-based biometric verification at the exam centre before entering the examination hall.

They are required to carry either their original Aadhaar card or a printout of the e-Aadhaar verified online. To avoid delays on the exam day, candidates are also advised to pre-verify their Aadhaar details through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB ALP 2025: How to Download Exam City Slip and Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the RRB ALP exam city slip or admit card, as needed.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: Your exam city slips and admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

RRB ALP 2025 2025: Recruitment Process

First stage CBT

Second stage CBT

Computer-Based Aptitude Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

About RRB ALP Exam?