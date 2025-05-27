RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 Exam City Slip Issued at rrbcdg.gov.in, Here's How to Download | Image: File Photo

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates can download their slips by logging in to their respective regional RRB websites using their login details.

To access the exam city slip, e-call letter, and travel pass (if eligible), candidates need to enter their User ID, password, and the captcha code on the login page of their regional RRB portal.

Official Notice:

The slip provides candidates with details of their assigned exam city and date, enabling them to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

RRB NTPC 2025 Exam City Slip: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the regional RRB website related to your application.

Step 2: Find and click on the link titled "RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025".

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with your date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your allotted exam city and date.

Step 5: Download and print the slip for your reference and use on exam day.

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025:

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam is set to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts at centres across the country. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies—8,113 for graduate-level posts and 3,445 for undergraduate roles.

The Railway Recruitment Board will issue the admit cards on 1 June 2025, four days ahead of the examination.

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam Pattern

The Stage 1 CBT for RRB NTPC 2025 will have a total of 100 objective-type questions to be answered within 90 minutes. The test is divided into three parts:

General Awareness – 40 questions

Mathematics – 30 questions

General Intelligence and Reasoning – 30 questions