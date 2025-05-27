Republic World
Updated May 27th 2025, 15:39 IST

RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 Exam City Slip Issued at rrbcdg.gov.in, Here's How to Download

RRB has released the NTPC 2025 exam city slip for CBT 1. The exam will be held from June 5–24 to fill 11,558 posts. Admit cards will be available from June 1 on regional RRB websites.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Image: File Photo

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates can download their slips by logging in to their respective regional RRB websites using their login details. 

To access the exam city slip, e-call letter, and travel pass (if eligible), candidates need to enter their User ID, password, and the captcha code on the login page of their regional RRB portal. 

Official Notice:  

The slip provides candidates with details of their assigned exam city and date, enabling them to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. 

RRB NTPC 2025 Exam City Slip: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the regional RRB website related to your application. 

Step 2: Find and click on the link titled "RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025". 

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with your date of birth. 

Step 4: Submit the information to view your allotted exam city and date. 

Step 5: Download and print the slip for your reference and use on exam day. 

Direct Link to Check - RRB NTPC 2025 Exam City Slip 

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025: 

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam is set to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts at centres across the country. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies—8,113 for graduate-level posts and 3,445 for undergraduate roles. 

The Railway Recruitment Board will issue the admit cards on 1 June 2025, four days ahead of the examination. 

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam Pattern 

The Stage 1 CBT for RRB NTPC 2025 will have a total of 100 objective-type questions to be answered within 90 minutes. The test is divided into three parts: 

  • General Awareness – 40 questions 
  • Mathematics – 30 questions 
  • General Intelligence and Reasoning – 30 questions 

Each correct answer will carry 1 mark. However, 0.33 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates with disabilities who are using a scribe will get an additional 30 minutes to complete the test. 

Published May 27th 2025, 15:39 IST