RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Released, How to Download CBT 1 Hall Ticket Online, Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) CBT-1 Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites.

Students will need to enter their user ID, password, and the captcha code to log in and download their RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancies

A total of 11,558 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 8,113 posts are for graduate-level candidates, while 3,445 are meant for those with an undergraduate qualification.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB.

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth, or password.

Step 4: Submit the details to download your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and save the admit card.

Step 6: Print a copy to carry with you on the exam day.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Selection Process

After clearing CBT-1, shortlisted candidates will progress to CBT-2. Based on the post they have applied for, they will then appear for either a Typing Skill Test or a Computer-Based Aptitude Test. Those who qualify will be called for Document Verification and a Medical Examination.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025:

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts at various centres across the country.