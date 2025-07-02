UKPSC Answer Key 2025 For Prelims Exam Out at psc.uk.gov.in, Here's How to Check

UKPSC Answer Key 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC, has released the answer key for the UKPSC Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025. The exam was conducted on June 29, 2025, and the provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025, at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Upper PCS exam aims to fill a total of 123 vacancies. The selection process includes three stages: the Preliminary Exam, the Main Exam, and the Interview. Candidates must clear each stage to move on to the next and secure a final appointment.

UKPSC Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click on the “Answer Key” section located on the right side.

Step 3: Find and select the link named “Upper PCS Answer Key 2025”.

Step 4: Click on the PDF link next to it to view the answer key.

Step 5: Download the file and compare the answers with your own to assess your performance.

UKPSC Final Answer Key 2025:

After considering all the objections submitted by candidates, UKPSC will publish the final answer key. Once the final key is released, no further objections will be accepted. The result will be prepared based on this final version. Although the exact date has not been announced yet, the result is expected to be declared in the second week of July.

About UKPSC Prelims 2025:

UKPSC Prelims 2025 is a state-level competitive exam that is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group A and B services within Uttarakhand.