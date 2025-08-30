SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Anytime Soon at sbi.co.in, Where and How to Check

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to view their scorecards on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

To check and download your SBI PO 2025 results, you'll need to use your login credentials. Simply provide your registration number/roll number, date of birth, and the captcha verification to access your results.

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in and log in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

Step 3: You'll be directed to a new page where you need to enter your login details.

Step 4: After submitting your credentials, your result for the SBI PO prelims will be displayed.

Step 5: Finally, save the page and print a copy for your records.

About SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025:

The SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination for 2025, conducted on 4 August 2025, aimed to fill over 600 vacancies. This one-hour test, consisting of 100 questions worth one mark each, evaluated candidates on their proficiency in the English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning and Ability.

As this preliminary exam is merely a qualifying stage, a candidate's final selection will be determined by their performance in the main examination and a subsequent interview.