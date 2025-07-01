UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: UPMSP Released Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet on upmsp.edu.in, Check Here

UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment Exam 2025 official notification with dates | Image: X

UP Board 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the timetable for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exams 2025. The date sheet is available online, and students can also download the PDF of the UP-Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam Timetable 2025 by visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in

These exams provide a valuable opportunity for students who either did not pass or wish to improve their scores in a specific subject. They allow students to continue their education without repeating the academic year.

UPMSP Compartment Exam 2025: Date and Timings

As per the official notice, the UP-Board Class 10th and 12th compartment exams will be held on July 19. To accommodate the large number of students, the Uttar Pradesh Board has arranged the exams in two separate shifts. According to UPMSP, practical exams for students appearing in the UP Board Compartment or Improvement exams will be conducted on July 11 and 12.



Class Exam Shift Timing Class 10 Morning Shift 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Class 12 Afternoon Shift 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Students should reach their allotted exam centres at least 45 minutes before the exam begins. School heads have been instructed to download and distribute admit cards, duly signed, to all eligible students.

UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for “Compartment Exam Application 2025” for Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Step 4: Pay the application fee using the online payment option provided.

Step 5: Once the form is submitted and payment is successful, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UP Board Compartment Exams 2025: Guidelines

The UP Board has directed school principals to download the admit cards for the Class 10th and 12th compartment exams, sign them, and hand them over to the students.

The examinations will be held at selected venues at the district headquarters.