Yogi Govt Partners With FCDO To Offer Fully Funded Master's In UK To UP Students Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Scheme

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has partnered with the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to provide the prestigious ‘Chevening Scholarship Program’ to meritorious students in Uttar Pradesh. The government's initiative is to enhance the career prospects of students from the state by offering them opportunities to pursue higher education in the UK.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Scholarship Scheme, named after the former Prime Minister of India, will provide five exceptional students from Uttar Pradesh with an opportunity to pursue a one-year Master's degree at top UK universities. The scholarship covers academic fees, examination and research fees, a monthly living allowance, and round-trip economy airfare.

Objectives of the Scholarship

The objective of this prestigious scholarship is to help talented and capable students from UP by providing financial aid to pursue graduation and post-graduation programs in universities in the United Kingdom for global learning and professional growth. The scheme aimed to equip young students with world-class knowledge and skills, enabling them to make a positive impact in their communities.

In an official statement, the British High Commission to India stated, "The UK government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to offer the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Programme in the state. Under the agreement signed today in Lucknow in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, up to 15 scholars from the state will be eligible for full financial support to pursue a one-year master's in the UK".

Eligibility Criteria

Students are capable of meeting the eligibility criteria if they hold an undergraduate degree and have applied to a minimum of three recognised master's degrees in the UK. The final criteria to qualify will be met if they receive an offer from any one program.

Eligible students also get the benefit of tuition fee perks through the Atal Scholarship Scheme. They will also receive a monthly allowance for accommodation and private expenses. The estimated cost per student is between £38,048 and £42,076 (about ₹45–48 lakh). The UP government and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will share the cost.

Selection Procedure & Schedule

Five students will be awarded full scholarships annually. Applications will be accepted from August 5 to October 7 this year, for the academic year beginning in late 2026. The final selections will be made by mid-June 2026, and interviews for the shortlisted candidates will take place between March and April 2026.

Interested students can apply online through the official UP Higher Education Department portal and/or the FCDO/Chevening official website. The application process will be transparent, and the selection will be based on merit. The scholarship program is expected to benefit talented students from Uttar Pradesh, providing them with opportunities to excel globally and contribute to the state's educational system.