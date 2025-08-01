Republic World
Updated 1 August 2025 at 14:54 IST

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 to Be Out Soon, Here’s How to Check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the NTPC 2025 CBT 1 results. Check your regional RRB website for the result PDF. Successful candidates will proceed to CBT 2. The drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 to Be Out Soon
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are soon expected to release the results for the RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate Level CBT 1 exam. Candidates can check their results on the official website of their regional RRBs once they are announced. 

You can download your RRB NTPC scorecard by logging in with your user ID, password, and the captcha code. The result PDF for each RRB region will contain the roll numbers of all successful candidates. 

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies for both graduate and undergraduate-level positions across different RRB zones. 

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to your region's official RRB website. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the 'RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result' on the homepage. 

Step 3: The result will appear as a PDF file on your screen. 

Step 4: Search for your roll number in the PDF. 

Step 5: If your roll number is listed, it means you've been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. 

Step 6: Download and save the result PDF for your records. 

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025: 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) held the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam to fill 8,113 graduate-level positions, including Goods Train Manager and Station Master. Candidates who pass this first exam will proceed to the CBT 2 Exam. The RRB NTPC Result 2025, along with the cut-off scores and score card release date, will be announced at the same time. 

Published 1 August 2025 at 14:54 IST