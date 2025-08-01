RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 to Be Out Soon, Here’s How to Check

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are soon expected to release the results for the RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate Level CBT 1 exam. Candidates can check their results on the official website of their regional RRBs once they are announced.

You can download your RRB NTPC scorecard by logging in with your user ID, password, and the captcha code. The result PDF for each RRB region will contain the roll numbers of all successful candidates.

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies for both graduate and undergraduate-level positions across different RRB zones.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to your region's official RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the 'RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: The result will appear as a PDF file on your screen.

Step 4: Search for your roll number in the PDF.

Step 5: If your roll number is listed, it means you've been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

Step 6: Download and save the result PDF for your records.

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025: