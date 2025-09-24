RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for 8,875 Posts, Check Complete Details Here

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a brief notification for the NTPC 2025-26 recruitment drive. There is a total of 8,875 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) vacancies across various zones of Indian Railways. You can only apply for these positions online via the respective regional RRB websites.

The notification was officially released on September 23, 2025, and the application process is expected to begin between October and November 2025.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

A total of 8,875 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) vacancies have been announced across various zones of Indian Railways. Of these, 5,817 are graduate-level posts, requiring a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. The remaining 3,058 positions are for candidates who have passed their Class 12 (10+2) exams from a recognised board.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories. However, for those in the SC, ST, PwD, female, and Ex-Servicemen categories, the fee is Rs 250. All payments must be made online via the payment gateway when you submit your application.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in or your specific regional RRB site.

Step 2: Click on the NTPC 2025 application link. You'll need to register using a valid email address and mobile number.

Step 3: Complete the application form, making sure to select your preferred post and railway zone.

Step 4: Submit scanned copies of your photograph and signature, following the specified guidelines.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and submit your completed form. It's a good idea to save or print a copy for your records.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process