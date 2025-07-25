RRB NTPC Result 2025 Scorecard to Be Out Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check How to Download

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Scorecard to Be Out Soon | Image: ANI

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the results for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for graduate-level positions shortly. Once available, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of their specific regional RRB.

To access your RRB NTPC scorecard, you will need to log in using your unique user ID, your chosen password, and the security captcha code displayed on the screen. The result PDF, organised by region, will list the roll numbers of all successful candidates and provide other relevant data for those who have cleared the CBT 1 stage.

This RRB NTPC recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 positions are designated for graduate-level roles, which include:

1,736 Chief Commercial and Ticket Supervisors

994 Station Masters

3,144 Goods Train Managers

1,507 Junior Accounts Assistants and Typists

732 Senior Clerks and Typists

RRB NTPC Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025" link, usually found on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF document containing the list of successful candidates will appear on your screen.

Step 4: To quickly locate your roll number within the PDF, press Ctrl + F on your keyboard and type it in.

Step 5: Download this PDF file and keep a secure copy for your future reference.

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Recruitment 2025: