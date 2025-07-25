SSC CHSL 2025 Application Correction Begins at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Apply

Updated 25 July 2025 at 12:20 IST
SSC CHSL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has activated the application correction facility for the SSC CHSL 2025 examination today, July 25. Candidates who wish to modify or update their submitted forms can now do so via the official website at ssc.gov.in.
The final day to make any corrections to your SSC CHSL application form is July 26. As per the updated notice from the Commission, applicants are permitted to amend and resubmit their application a maximum of two times within this correction period.
For the SSC CHSL application correction, all candidates, regardless of their gender or category, must pay a uniform fee. The Staff Selection Commission has set the charges as follows:
Rs 200 for the first correction and resubmission of the application.
Rs 500 for any subsequent, second correction and re-submission.
These correction fees can only be paid through online methods, including BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and RuPay).
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Use your registered username and password to log in to your account.
Step 3: Find and open the application form you previously submitted.
Step 4: Carefully check all the information and make any necessary changes.
Step 5: Proceed to pay the required correction fee using an online payment method.
Step 6: Submit your updated form and ensure you download the confirmation page.
Step 7: It's advisable to print a copy of this confirmation for your records.
With vast numbers of candidates taking the SSC CHSL examination annually, the correction window is an essential opportunity to rectify any unintentional errors. These mistakes, which can range from simple typos to incorrect category declarations, could otherwise lead to an applicant's rejection or disqualification at a later stage of the recruitment process.
Published 25 July 2025 at 12:20 IST