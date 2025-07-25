SSC CHSL 2025 Application Correction Begins at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Apply

SSC CHSL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has activated the application correction facility for the SSC CHSL 2025 examination today, July 25. Candidates who wish to modify or update their submitted forms can now do so via the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The final day to make any corrections to your SSC CHSL application form is July 26. As per the updated notice from the Commission, applicants are permitted to amend and resubmit their application a maximum of two times within this correction period.

Official Notice:

SSC CHSL 2025: Application Correction Fee

For the SSC CHSL application correction, all candidates, regardless of their gender or category, must pay a uniform fee. The Staff Selection Commission has set the charges as follows:

Rs 200 for the first correction and resubmission of the application.

Rs 500 for any subsequent, second correction and re-submission.

These correction fees can only be paid through online methods, including BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, and RuPay).

SSC CHSL 2025: How to Make Corrections in the Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Use your registered username and password to log in to your account.

Step 3: Find and open the application form you previously submitted.

Step 4: Carefully check all the information and make any necessary changes.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the required correction fee using an online payment method.

Step 6: Submit your updated form and ensure you download the confirmation page.

Step 7: It's advisable to print a copy of this confirmation for your records.

About SSC CHSL 2025: