Updated 29 July 2025 at 17:52 IST

RRB NTPC UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at rrbapply.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC Undergraduate (UG) City Intimation Slip for 2025 was released today, July 29. Candidates for CEN 06/2024 can download it using their registration ID and password. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
RRB NTPC UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out
RRB NTPC UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out | Image: File Photo

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) City Intimation Slip for 2025 today, July 29. Candidates who applied for the RRB NTPC UG positions under CEN 06/2024 can now download their city intimation slips from the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, or through the login page hosted on rrb.digialm.com. 

Candidates will require their registration ID and password to access the city intimation slip and subsequently download their e-call letters.  

The RRB issues the city intimation slip approximately ten days before each candidate's scheduled examination date, allowing applicants sufficient time to arrange their travel and accommodation. 

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official website of your specific Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) or directly access rrbapply.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)". 

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page (likely hosted by Digialm or your regional RRB). Enter your registration number and either your password or your date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. 

Step 4: Click the "Login" button. Your exam city intimation slip will then be displayed, which you can download and save. 

Direct Link to Check - RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025

About RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025:  

The Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) examination (CEN No. 06/2024) is set to be held across the country from August 7 to September 8, 2025. 

In accordance with government guidelines, candidates from SC, ST, and Minority categories are eligible to download a complimentary travel authority pass from the official website. 

