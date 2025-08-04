RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Released at rrb.digialm.com, Direct Link to Download Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) 2025 exam. Candidates who applied for the 3,445 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) can now download their hall tickets from the official RRB regional websites.

Candidates can now download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 admit card. This is a crucial document that you must bring to the exam centre, along with other required documents.

To get your admit card, you'll need to log in to the official website using your credentials. The admit card contains important information, such as your name, roll number, exam city, shift time, reporting time, and the address of your exam centre.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to your regional RRB portal or visit the main website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for "CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)".

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in DD-MM-YYYY format.

Step 4: Click the 'Login' button to view your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details on the admit card for accuracy.

Step 6: Finally, download and print the PDF to take with you to the exam.

NOTE: Candidates are required to carry the admit card along with a valid photo identification document to the examination centre.

About RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Exam 2025: