RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: RRB CBT 1 Hall Ticket Soon at rrb.gov.in, Know How to Check

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card anytime today. Candidates who have filled out the application for the RRB NTPC undergraduate posts will be able to download their RRB NTPC undergraduate admit card 2025 from rrb.gov.in.

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC 12th Level Admit Card by entering their User ID, Password, and the Captcha code on the official website.

It's important to note that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issues a separate NTPC UG admit card for each stage of the examination. The admit card contains all the key details related to the exam. The hard copy of the Stage 1 RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card will not be sent by post. Candidates must download and print it themselves from the official portal.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB websites through the main portal at rrb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the tab titled ‘CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-UG): CBT-1 City Intimation & E-Call Letter’ and click on it.

Step 3: Under this tab, click the link that says, ‘Download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)’.

Step 4: Enter your User ID (Registration Number) and Password (Date of Birth) to log in.

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC UG admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the print option to download and print your RRB NTPC hall ticket.

Note: Carrying the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 to the exam centre is mandatory for all candidates. Without it, you will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or appear for the test, as it is required for identity verification.

Sometimes, due to heavy traffic on the server, the RRB NTPC admit card login page may take longer to load. In such cases, candidates are advised to remain patient and try again after a short interval.

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Overview