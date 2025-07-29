RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025 Expected to Release Shortly, Know How to Download

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 shortly. Applicants for the NTPC UG Exam will be able to download their regional slips from the official websites.

To access their city slip, candidates will need to log in using their user ID, password, and the provided captcha code on the official website.

The RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation Slip serves as a pre-admit card document, providing candidates with crucial details such as their examination city and state, the specific exam date and shift, reporting and gate closure times, and the exact start time of the examination.

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

Step 2: Find and click on the "RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Slip" link.

Step 3: Provide the required login details in the designated fields.

Step 4: Your RRB NTPC city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the city slip and save it for future reference.

About RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) exam, under CEN No. 06/2024, is scheduled to take place nationwide between August 7 and September 8, 2025.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority categories can download a free travel authority pass from the official website as per government regulations.