RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025 Expected to Release Shortly, Know How to Download

Updated 29 July 2025 at 14:45 IST
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 shortly. Applicants for the NTPC UG Exam will be able to download their regional slips from the official websites.
To access their city slip, candidates will need to log in using their user ID, password, and the provided captcha code on the official website.
The RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation Slip serves as a pre-admit card document, providing candidates with crucial details such as their examination city and state, the specific exam date and shift, reporting and gate closure times, and the exact start time of the examination.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).
Step 2: Find and click on the "RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam City Slip" link.
Step 3: Provide the required login details in the designated fields.
Step 4: Your RRB NTPC city slip will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the city slip and save it for future reference.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) exam, under CEN No. 06/2024, is scheduled to take place nationwide between August 7 and September 8, 2025.
Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority categories can download a free travel authority pass from the official website as per government regulations.
Regarding the examination's marking scheme, candidates should note that one mark will be awarded for each correct answer. Since the exam will be conducted in multiple sessions, a normalisation process will be applied to the marks from each session to ensure fairness.
