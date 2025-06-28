RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Begins for 6180 Posts, Apply Now

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the registration process for the recruitment of 6,180 Technician posts. The last date to apply is today, July 28, 2025, until 11:59 PM. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

A total of 6,180 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, including 180 posts for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and 6,000 posts for Technician Grade 3. To fill these positions, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by Document Verification and a Medical Fitness Test.

The application window for RRB Technician posts has opened today, June 28, 2025, and will remain open until July 28, 2025. Interested candidates should carefully read the eligibility criteria, selection process, and exam pattern before applying to ensure a smooth application process.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 250 for candidates belonging to SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Women, Transgender individuals, Minorities, and Economically Backwards Classes. This amount will be fully refunded after the candidate appears for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

For all other categories, the fee is Rs 500, out of which Rs 400 will be refunded after attending the CBT.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link under CEN 02/2025.

Step 3: Register using your email ID and mobile number to create a login ID.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with correct personal, educational, and trade-related details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form. Make sure to download and save a copy for future use.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For Technician Grade 3 posts, candidates must have passed Class 10 (SSLC/Matriculation) and completed ITI or an apprenticeship in trades such as Foundryman, Moulder, Pattern Maker, or Forger and Heat Treater.

For the Technician Grade 1 (Signal) role, applicants should have a BSc degree in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation. Alternatively, a Diploma or Degree in Engineering in the relevant field is also accepted.