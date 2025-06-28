TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, Know How to Apply

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), now TG EAPCET 2025 Round 1 counselling registration has begun today, June 28, 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can now take part in the counselling process by visiting the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

The online registration process has begun, which includes payment of the counselling fee, entering basic personal details, and booking a slot for certificate verification. Phase I of the counselling will continue until July 7.

Document verification will take place from July 1 to 8, while the option entry for web counselling will be open from 6th to 10th July. Seat allotment will be carried out during July. Following this, Phase II, the Final Phase, internal sliding, and spot admissions will be conducted throughout August 2025.

TG EAPCET 2025 Admissions Counselling Schedule:

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Pay Processing Fee.”

Step 3: Book your slot and take part in the certificate verification process.

Step 4: Complete your registration on the online portal.

Step 5: Log in using your credentials to proceed with the option entry process.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and book your slot, if not done already.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click on the “Submit” button to finish the process.

About TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: