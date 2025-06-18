RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2025 to Be Declared on June 19 at rajasthanstateopenschool.com, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

RSOS Results 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, will declare the results for Class 10th and 12th examinations for the March–May 2025 session on June 19, 2025. The results will be made available online at 11.30 am on the official RSOS websites at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

Students are advised to keep their enrollment numbers and date of birth ready to quickly access their results tomorrow. The announcement will be made online by Shiksha Mantri Madan Dilawar from the Shiksha Sankul Campus, a significant move that underscores the department's commitment to expediting the academic cycle.

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit either rsos.rajasthan.gov.in or rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

Step 3: Click on the link that says “RSOS 10th/12th Result 2025”.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Click the “Submit” button to view your result.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of your result for future use.

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2025: Marks Re-totalling

Students who wish to apply for re-totalling of their RSOS Class 10th or 12th results 2025 can do so within 15 days of the result being declared. To apply, candidates must also pay a fee of Rs 200.

About RSOS Class 10th and 12th Exam 2025:

The RSOS exams 2025 are held twice a year for both secondary and senior secondary students. For this session, the Class 10th and 12th open school exams were conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025. A total of 1,03,004 students appeared, 53,501 from Class 10 and 49,503 from Class 12.