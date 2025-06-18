UPSC Extends NDA, CDS II 2025 Application Deadline to June 20, Know How to Apply

UPSC Extends NDA and CDS 2025 Application Deadline to June 20, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the application deadline for the NDA & NA (II) 2025 and CDS (II) 2025 examinations. Candidates can now submit their applications online until 11:59 PM on June 20, 2025, by visiting the official website: upsc.gov.in.

The original deadline for submitting applications was June 17, 2025. However, the extension now gives another chance to eligible and interested candidates who couldn’t apply earlier to take part in this year’s recruitment process for NDA, NA, and CDS.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 406 vacancies across different branches of the armed forces. Out of these, the Indian Army has 208 posts, the Navy has 42, the Air Force has 120 positions, and the Naval Academy has 36 vacancies available.

UPSC NDA, CDS II 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if you haven't already.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with all required details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for your records.

UPSC NDA, CDS II 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For NDA applicants, candidates who have either passed or are currently appearing for their Class 12 examinations are eligible to apply. However, those applying for the Air Force or Naval wings must have studied Physics and Mathematics at the Class 12 level.