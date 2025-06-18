UPSC Extends NDA, CDS II 2025 Application Deadline to June 20, Know How to Apply

Updated 18 June 2025 at 13:33 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the application deadline for the NDA & NA (II) 2025 and CDS (II) 2025 examinations. Candidates can now submit their applications online until 11:59 PM on June 20, 2025, by visiting the official website: upsc.gov.in.
The original deadline for submitting applications was June 17, 2025. However, the extension now gives another chance to eligible and interested candidates who couldn’t apply earlier to take part in this year’s recruitment process for NDA, NA, and CDS.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 406 vacancies across different branches of the armed forces. Out of these, the Indian Army has 208 posts, the Navy has 42, the Air Force has 120 positions, and the Naval Academy has 36 vacancies available.
Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) if you haven't already.
Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with all required details.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee, if applicable.
Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for your records.
For NDA applicants, candidates who have either passed or are currently appearing for their Class 12 examinations are eligible to apply. However, those applying for the Air Force or Naval wings must have studied Physics and Mathematics at the Class 12 level.
For CDS candidates, a graduation or engineering degree from a recognised university or institute is required. Applicants must be aged between 16.5 and 19.5 years. Only candidates born between 2 July 2006 and 1 July 2009, including both dates, are eligible to apply.
