RSSB Answer Key 2025 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How to File Objection

RSSB Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the master question papers and preliminary answer keys for various contractual recruitment examinations for the year 2025. These documents are now available on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The window for raising objections is open from August 28, 2025, at 00:01 IST until August 30, 2025, at 23:59 IST. Any objections submitted after this period or through a different method will not be accepted.

When you upload your proof, it must include your roll number, the question's serial number, the title of the book, the author(s), publisher, edition year, and the specific page number. Please be aware that any tampering with the content of the proof will result in disciplinary action and could lead to criminal charges.

RSSB Answer Key 2025: Objection Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is required for each objection submitted. This payment can be made using your SSO ID through the eMitra payment gateway or at an e-Mitra kiosk, though a small service charge may apply. Please note that any objection submitted without payment will not be considered.

RSSB Answer Key 2025: How to File an Objection

Step 1: Go to the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Answer Key Recruitment 2025' link.

Step 3: Download the master question paper and the preliminary answer key that corresponds to your exam.

Step 4: Log in using your SSO ID to access the online objection form.

Step 5: Finally, select the question you're objecting to, upload supporting documents with all the necessary details, and pay the Rs 100 fee per objection through the e-Mitra payment system.

RSSB Answer Key 2025: Details Mentioned

The RSSB Answer Key for 2025 will be released as a PDF file, providing the correct answer for every question set.

