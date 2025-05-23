SAMS Odisha BEd Admit Card 2025 Out at te.samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha, has released the admit cards for the B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025. Candidates applying for the two-year B.Ed course for the 2025–26 academic session can now download their hall tickets from the official websites at te.samsodisha.gov.in and ssbodisha.ac.in.

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to log in using their Roll Number and Date of Birth as their user ID and password. It is important to carefully read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow them on the day of the examination.

SAMS Odisha BEd Admit Card 2025: Details to Check

The Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 admit card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, and hall ticket number. It will also mention the date of the examination, the schedule or timing of the test, and the complete address of the exam centre. Candidates should carefully check all these details on the admit card and ensure everything is correct before the exam day.

SAMS Odisha B.Ed Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official websites at te.samsodisha.gov.in or ssbodisha.ac.in.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link that says “B.Ed Admit Card 2025.”

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a login page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take at least two printouts for use on exam day and for future reference.

Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025: