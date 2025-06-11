SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for Junior Associates Declared on sbi.co.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Mains examination can check their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

To check their scores, candidates need to log in using their Registration ID and Password. The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 has been released in PDF format as a merit list. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result have been provisionally selected for the post of Junior Associate.

The result PDF includes the roll numbers of those shortlisted for the announced vacancies.

SBI will publish the final scorecard and cut-off marks within a week. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,191 positions, 13,735 regular posts and 456 backlog vacancies.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Current Openings’ section and select the Junior Associate option.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Mains result to open it in a new tab or window.

Step 4: Use the Ctrl + F function to search for your roll number.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: What’s Next?

With the declaration of the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025, candidates who have been provisionally selected will now move on to the final stage of the recruitment process, document verification and the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The LPT is a compulsory qualifying test, and all shortlisted candidates must appear for it.

About SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025:

The SBI Clerk Mains exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025 to fill around 14,000 Junior Associate (Clerk) vacancies.