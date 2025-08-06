SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Open For 6,589 Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) began accepting applications on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, for its SBI Clerk recruitment drive for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) role. The last date for interested and eligible candidates to apply online is August 26, 2025, via the official website at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 750. There is no application fee for candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwBD, and other reserved categories.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in and go to Careers > Current Openings.

Step 2: Click the link for Junior Associates and select "Apply Online".

Step 3: Register to get your login credentials.

Step 4: Log in and fill in the application form, then upload your documents.

Step 5: Pay the online application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and save a printout for your records.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the SBI Clerk 2025 recruitment, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university, or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

Applicants in an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programme must have their results published by December 31, 2025. Students in their final year or semester are also eligible to apply on a provisional basis, provided they can produce proof of their graduation by the same deadline.]

About SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025:

The preliminary exam for the SBI Clerk 2025 is scheduled for September 2025, and the main exam is tentatively planned for November 2025. The exact dates for both examinations will be confirmed in official notifications in due course.