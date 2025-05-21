com score card
Updated May 21st 2025, 15:19 IST

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 615 Vacancies, Check Details Here

TNPSC CTSE 2025 notification is out for 615 vacancies across 47 posts. Online applications are open from May 27 to June 25. Applicants must be 21–32 years old and hold a relevant graduate degree.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
TNPSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 615 Vacancies, Check Details Here
TNPSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025: Notification Out for 615 Vacancies, Check Details Here | Image: File Photo

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification PDF for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts) on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies across 47 different posts in various departments under the Tamil Nadu government. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from May 27, 2025, with the last date for submission being June 25, 2025. 

Official Notice: PDF

Some of the posts included in this recruitment are Assistant Engineer (Mechanical, Electrical, and Agricultural Engineering), Computer Programmer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Librarian, Junior Planner, and Statistical Assistant, among others. 

TNPSC CTSE Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates applying for the TNPSC Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) 2025 must ensure they meet the required eligibility criteria, including age limit and educational qualifications, which may vary based on the post. 

As per the official notification, applicants must be at least 21 years old, while the upper age limit is generally 32 years (this may differ for certain posts). Additionally, candidates must hold a graduate-level degree in the relevant field. 

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if not done already. 

Step 3: Click on the link for the Combined Technical Services application. 

Step 4: Fill in the online application form with the required details. 

Step 5: Pay the examination fee and submit the form. 

Step 6: Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference. 

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025: Exam Details 

The computer-based written examination will be held from August 4, 2025, to August 10, 2025. The exam will include a Tamil Language Aptitude Test and a subject-specific departmental paper. 

Published May 21st 2025, 15:19 IST