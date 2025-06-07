TOSS SSC and Inter Results 2025 Declared at telanganaopenschool.org, Direct Link to Check Scores Here | Image: File Photo

TOSS SSC and Inter Results 2025 OUT: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has officially declared the SSC and Inter results for the April/May 2025 session. The results were announced on June 7, 2025, at 10:40 am. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores online by visiting the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

Students of both SSC (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) who appeared for the April 2025 exams can now check their results by entering their admission number or roll number.

The results are available for all candidates who took the SSC and Inter exams held from April 20 to 26, 2025. The online marksheet displays subject-wise marks, total score, and the student’s qualifying status, helping them clearly understand their performance in each subject.

TOSS SSC and Inter Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘TOSS SSC Results 2025’ or ‘TOSS Inter Results 2025’, as needed.

Step 3: Enter your admission number or roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Download or print a copy of your result for future use.

TOSS SSC and Inter Exams 2025:

The SSC and Inter theory exams for the April/May 2025 session were conducted from April 20 to 26, 2025. The practical exams took place from April 26 to May 3, 2025.