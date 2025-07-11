Vitamin A Drop Scare in Karnataka: 13 Anganwadi Children Complain of Vomiting, Stomach Pain in Shivamogga’s Hiresani Village

A routine Vitamin A drive turned into a medical emergency in Hiresani village of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district after 13 Anganwadi children fell seriously ill just hours after receiving the drops on Tuesday. The incident took place under the Belluru Gram Panchayat and an investigation has been launched.

The Vitamin A drops were part of a routine health programme under the Belluru Gram Panchayat to prevent night blindness among children.

Children Suffer Vomiting, Abdominal Pain

After receiving the Vitamin A drops in the morning, the children began complaining of vomiting, stomach cramps, and weakness by the evening. All children, aged between 2 and 6 years, were first rushed to a private hospital, but due to the seriousness of the symptoms and lack of specialists, they were shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Parents Cry Foul

The parents of the children have alleged a direct link between the Vitamin A supplementation and their children’s sudden illness. They have reportedly said that their children were healthy prior to receiving the Vitamin A drops and that symptoms started within hours.

MLA, Health Officials Step In

Shivamogga MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna visited the McGann Hospital and interacted with the doctors and family members of the children.

"Children fell ill and were initially taken to a private hospital. However, due to the number of children and lack of specialist doctors, they were shifted to McGann Hospital. I visited the hospital and enquired about their condition. All of them are stable and doing well. They will be kept under observation for a day and are likely to be discharged soon,” MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna told R Kannada.

The District Health Officer (DHO) and officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department also arrived at the hospital to monitor the situation.

Authorities have confirmed that the samples of the Vitamin A drops, mid-day meals, and drinking water from the Anganwadi centre have been sent to a laboratory for testing. A full report is expected in the coming days.