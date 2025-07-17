School Assembly News Headlines Today July 17, 2025: Latest National, International, Business, and Sports Highlights

Republic World
Updated 17 July 2025 at 11:40 IST

Students across schools are sharing top news in today’s assembly, covering national, international, business, and sports updates. Check today’s top updates here to stay informed.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
School Assembly News Headlines Today July 17, 2025
Today is July 17, 2025, and students in many schools are getting ready to share the news during their morning assembly. Here, we will examine the most significant developments from around the country and the world. From national events to international affairs, business updates, and sports highlights, this roundup will help you stay informed and aware of what’s going on around you.   

Sharing news in the morning helps everyone stay connected to the world beyond the classroom. It also teaches students to listen carefully and speak clearly in front of others.  

To make it easier, we’ve picked some of today’s top news stories. These headlines are short, easy to understand, and perfect for reading during your school assembly.  

National News:  

  • Uttarakhand Wants Gita, Ramayana in Schools, NCERT Tasked: Minister 
  • 'No Fault Found': Air India Races to Inspect Boeing 787 Fuel Switches After DGCA Alert 
  • Rajasthan's 9-YO School Student Dies; Doctors Suspect Heart Attack 
  • IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Mid-Air Engine Snag 
  • Anti-Terror Mock Drills Across Delhi on July 17 and 18 

Sports News:  

  • Indian Badminton Duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Knocked Out of Second Round in Japan Open 
  • Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer to Achieve Mega ICC Milestone Post-Retirement from Test and T20Is 
  • Messi's Multi-Goal Streak Ends in Inter Miami's 3-0 Loss to FC Cincinnati 
  • West Indies All-Rounder Andre Russell to retire from International Cricket 
  • Indian Army Beats Maharashtra to Keep its Chances Alive; Indian Navy Sinks CBDT 

World News: 

  • US Embassy Issues Visa Revocation Warning as Indian Woman is Caught Shoplifting in Illinois 
  • Samsung Chairman Jay Y. Lee Cleared of Accounting Fraud by South Korea's Supreme Court 
  • Major Fire Erupts on Tomorrowland Main Stage a Day Before Festival in Belgium 
  • Trump Confirms Progress in India-US Trade Deal, Eyes Greater Access to Indian Market After Pact with Indonesia 

Published 17 July 2025 at 11:39 IST