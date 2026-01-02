School Holidays 2026: Check Full List of Winter, Summer and Festival Breaks

School holidays 2026: The new year brings a welcome break for students, teachers, and parents with several school holidays, including winter vacations, national holidays, religious festivals, and summer breaks across India.

These holidays include major national festivals and regional celebrations, giving children time to relax, spend time with family, or take part in cultural events.

While dates may vary depending on state boards and individual school policies, most schools have announced tentative schedules for the year.

Here's a full list of school holidays in 2026, along with important dates and festival names.

Winter Vacation Across States

Several states have scheduled winter holidays during late December 2025 and the first few weeks of January 2026 to tackle cold wave conditions.

Delhi: January 1 to January 15, 2026

Punjab: December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026

Haryana: January 1 to January 15, 2026

Odisha: December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026

Uttar Pradesh: December 20 to December 31, 2025 (tentative)

Jammu and Kashmir Winter Break Schedule

Jammu and Kashmir follows one of the longest winter vacation schedules due to extreme cold conditions.

Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

Christmas Vacation in Southern States

Missionary schools in southern India will observe Christmas holidays as per their academic calendars.

Andhra Pradesh: December 23 to December 27, 2025

Telangana: December 23 to December 27, 2025

List of Major School Holidays in 2026

Here is a tentative list of national and festival holidays likely to be observed by schools in 2026:

Date Holiday January 1 New Year’s Day January 26 Republic Day February 14 Saraswati Puja or Vasant Panchami February 18 Maha Shivratri (Subjective) March 4 to 5 Holi and Holika Dahan (varies by region) March 31 Mahavir Jayanti April 3 Good Friday May 1 Labour Day August 15 Independence Day October 2 Gandhi Jayanti October 20 Dussehra November 8 Diwali (subject to state notification) November 24 Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25 Christmas Day



Summer Vacation in 2026

Most Indian schools are expected to take summer vacations during May and June 2026 to avoid peak heat conditions. The exact dates will vary by state, education board and local weather conditions. Some states may resume classes in late June, while others may reopen schools in early July.