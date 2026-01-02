Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 2 January 2026 at 11:27 IST

School Holidays 2026: Check Full List of Winter, Summer and Festival Breaks

Check the complete list of school holidays in 2026, including winter, summer, and festival breaks across India. Plan your vacations ahead with this academic calendar.

Vanshika Punera
Follow : Google News Icon  
School Holidays 2026: Check Full List of Winter, Summer and Festival Breaks
School Holidays 2026: Check Full List of Winter, Summer and Festival Breaks | Image: Instagram

School holidays 2026: The new year brings a welcome break for students, teachers, and parents with several school holidays, including winter vacations, national holidays, religious festivals, and summer breaks across India. 

These holidays include major national festivals and regional celebrations, giving children time to relax, spend time with family, or take part in cultural events. 

While dates may vary depending on state boards and individual school policies, most schools have announced tentative schedules for the year.

Here's a full list of school holidays in 2026, along with important dates and festival names.

Advertisement

Winter Vacation Across States

Several states have scheduled winter holidays during late December 2025 and the first few weeks of January 2026 to tackle cold wave conditions.

  • Delhi: January 1 to January 15, 2026
  • Punjab: December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026
  • Haryana: January 1 to January 15, 2026
  • Odisha: December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026
  • Uttar Pradesh: December 20 to December 31, 2025 (tentative)

Jammu and Kashmir Winter Break Schedule

Jammu and Kashmir follows one of the longest winter vacation schedules due to extreme cold conditions.

Advertisement
  • Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026
  • Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

Christmas Vacation in Southern States

Missionary schools in southern India will observe Christmas holidays as per their academic calendars.

Andhra Pradesh: December 23 to December 27, 2025

Telangana: December 23 to December 27, 2025

List of Major School Holidays in 2026

Here is a tentative list of national and festival holidays likely to be observed by schools in 2026:

Date Holiday
January 1New Year’s Day
January 26Republic Day
February 14Saraswati Puja or Vasant Panchami
February 18 Maha Shivratri (Subjective)
March 4 to 5Holi and Holika Dahan (varies by region)
March 31Mahavir Jayanti
April 3Good Friday
May 1Labour Day
August 15Independence Day
October 2Gandhi Jayanti
October 20Dussehra
November 8Diwali (subject to state notification)
November 24Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25Christmas Day


Summer Vacation in 2026

Most Indian schools are expected to take summer vacations during May and June 2026 to avoid peak heat conditions. The exact dates will vary by state, education board and local weather conditions. Some states may resume classes in late June, while others may reopen schools in early July.

School holidays can differ significantly based on state government notifications, education boards and individual school policies. Parents and students are advised to regularly check their school’s official website or circulars for the most accurate and updated holiday information.

ALSO READ: CBSE Reschedules March 3 Class 10 & 12 Board Exam | Check New Dates Here

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 2 January 2026 at 11:22 IST