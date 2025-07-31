WBJEE Result 2025 to Release on August 7 at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Where and How to Check Here

WBJEE Result 2025 DATE: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is scheduled to release the WBJEE 2025 results on August 7th. Thousands of students who took this state-level entrance test are keenly awaiting these results. Once announced, candidates will be able to download their rank cards directly from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to media reports, WBJEE board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee confirmed the August 7 release date.

The delay in announcing the WBJEE results, was mainly due to legal issues related to OBC reservations, which has led to concern among both students and engineering colleges in West Bengal.

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “WBJEE 2025 Result” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen; download the rank card.

Step 5: Save and print the scorecard for use during the counselling process.

WBJEE Result 2025: Counselling Process

The WBJEE counselling process is expected to commence shortly after the results are published. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the WBJEE 2025 examination will be eligible to register for counselling via the official website.