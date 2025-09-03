Updated 3 September 2025 at 13:49 IST
Schools and Colleges in Punjab to Stay Closed till September 7 Due to Floods
Due to severe flooding, Punjab's government has closed all schools and colleges until September 7. The floods have claimed 30 lives and impacted over 350,000 people, prompting red alerts in multiple districts.
New Delhi: Due to the current floods in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered all schools and colleges to stay closed until September 7.
Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, announced the directive on Wednesday via a post on X, asking everyone to follow the local administration's instructions closely.
"As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognised & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines," Bains said in a post.
Considering the severe flood situation in Punjab, the state government has declared all 23 districts as flood-affected. So far, the floods have tragically resulted in 30 deaths and impacted more than 350,000 people. Dam reservoirs remain at full capacity, and rivers are flowing close to the danger mark, prompting warnings in several districts.
Both Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have been visiting the affected areas. Mr Mann toured parts of Ferozepur by boat, while Mr Kataria visited Ferozepur and the badly hit areas of Tarn Taran.
In response to the heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Punjab, including Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur. A similar warning is also in place for several districts in Haryana, such as Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, and SAS Nagar.
