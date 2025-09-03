Schools and Colleges in Punjab to Stay Closed till September 7 Due to Floods

New Delhi: Due to the current floods in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered all schools and colleges to stay closed until September 7.

Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, announced the directive on Wednesday via a post on X, asking everyone to follow the local administration's instructions closely.

"As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognised & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines," Bains said in a post.

Considering the severe flood situation in Punjab, the state government has declared all 23 districts as flood-affected. So far, the floods have tragically resulted in 30 deaths and impacted more than 350,000 people. Dam reservoirs remain at full capacity, and rivers are flowing close to the danger mark, prompting warnings in several districts.

Both Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have been visiting the affected areas. Mr Mann toured parts of Ferozepur by boat, while Mr Kataria visited Ferozepur and the badly hit areas of Tarn Taran.