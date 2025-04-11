SEBA Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 Declared At sebaonline.org, Here's How to Check

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results today at 10:30 AM. This update was shared by Assam’s Higher Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, on his official social media handle. Students can access their results on the official website – asseb.in.

They can either download their marksheets from the website or check them through the official mobile app. To view the results, students simply need to enter their Roll and Number in the required fields on the result portal.

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Step 1: Visit the official website of ASSEB (formerly SEBA) at asseb.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “HSLC Result” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, roll code, and any other required details.

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future use, such as admission processes.

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check via Mobile App

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store on your phone and download the “SEBA/ASSEB Result 2025” app.

Step 2: Open the app and select the option that says, “Assam HSLC Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required details in the result section.

Step 4: Tap on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your HSLC result will be displayed on the screen.

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone.

Step 2: Log in using your mobile number and verify it with the OTP.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

Step 4: From the list, select “Board of Secondary Education, Assam.”

Step 5: Click on the option for “Class X Marksheet.”