In a move to honor the legacy of the late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, the Tamil Nadu government has included a dedicated section on him in the 10th class Tamil textbook for the academic year 2024-25. This decision comes as a fulfillment of the DMK's promise after assuming power in 2021 to commemorate the iconic leader in academic curriculum.

The section titled 'Panmugha Kalaignar' (multifaceted leader) spans across five pages and provides a comprehensive insight into Karunanidhi's multifaceted contributions to Tamil Nadu's cultural and political landscape. Divided into various subheadings, such as protest artist, theater artist, speech artist, classical artist, and screen artist, the course aims to shed light on the diverse roles played by the former Chief Minister throughout his illustrious career.

Karunanidhi, a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics, served as the Chief Minister of the state for multiple terms and was instrumental in shaping its socio-political fabric. His contributions to Tamil literature, cinema, and Dravidian ideology have left an indelible mark on the state's cultural heritage.

This initiative follows a similar inclusion of Karunanidhi's life and achievements in the 9th class curriculum, highlighting the government's commitment to preserving his legacy for future generations. The move has been widely praised by educators, students, and political observers alike, who see it as a fitting tribute to one of Tamil Nadu's most revered leaders.

As Tamil Nadu continues to celebrate its rich cultural heritage and political legacy, the inclusion of Karunanidhi's story in school textbooks serves as a reminder of his enduring influence and contribution to the state's identity. It also provides students with an opportunity to learn about the life and times of a visionary leader who shaped the course of Tamil Nadu's history.