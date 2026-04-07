SRM University-AP to Launch India’s First Open-Access Quantum Computer in Amravati

In a transformative milestone for India’s scientific community, SRM University-AP has announced the launch of the nation’s first open-access quantum computer. Set to be available from April 14, 2026, at the university’s Amaravati campus, this development marks a significant leap in democratizing high-performance computing and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for deep-technology innovation.

The announcement was made during a high-level conference where representatives from SRM University-AP and Qubit Force met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu. By providing open access, the university is removing the traditional barriers of cost and infrastructure, allowing researchers, students, and startups to run algorithms and conduct experiments on actual quantum hardware—a first for any academic institution in India.

This initiative is a cornerstone of the broader "Amaravati Quantum Valley" (AQV) project. As the founding academic partner, SRM University-AP is working alongside the state government to build a complete quantum ecosystem. The campus will also host a Quantum Reference Facility—the first of its kind in India and only the fourth globally—dedicated to testing and validating quantum components before large-scale deployment.

The facility is expected to catalyze breakthroughs in critical sectors. From drug discovery and financial modeling to climate simulations, the quantum computer will provide the computational power needed to solve problems previously deemed unsolvable. Furthermore, SRM University-AP is launching a dedicated Quantum Institute to offer specialized academic programs, ensuring that the next generation of engineers and scientists is "quantum-ready."Aligning with the National Quantum Mission, SRM University-AP’s commitment to "Made in India" quantum hardware and software reflects its dedication to technological self-reliance.

