Lingayat Seer Jayamrutyunjaya Booked For Rape & Blackmail, Bengaluru Woman Shares Ordeal

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman from Bengaluru has accused Lingayat seer Jayamrutyunjaya Swami of rape, sexual harassment, and blackmail, alleging that he exploited her under the guise of devotion, recorded a private video without her consent, and used it to coerce her into continued sexual acts while threatening to leak the footage on social media.

The complainant has submitted a detailed written complaint to multiple authorities, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the State Women’s Commission, the Human Rights Commission, the Chief Minister, and the Home Minister.

Woman Alleges Exploitation Under Guise of Devotion

In her complaint, the woman stated that she was a devotee of the seer and had visited the mutt after being called under the pretext of receiving “prasada.”

She alleged that the seer misused her trust and behaved inappropriately with her during the visit.

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Further, she claimed that the seer recorded a video of her without her consent and later used it to blackmail her.

According to her statement, he allegedly threatened to release the video on social media and coerced her into making nude video calls.

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She said the threats were made repeatedly, including late-night calls, causing her severe mental distress and fear.

Evidence Submitted with Complaint

The woman has claimed to possess multiple pieces of evidence to support her allegations, including:

Call recordings

Call logs

WhatsApp messages

Proof of threats

These have reportedly been submitted along with her written petition.

In her complaint, the woman has urged authorities to register an FIR and take strict legal action against the accused. She also requested a thorough investigation into the matter, citing ongoing mental stress and harassment. The allegations have raised serious concerns, with demands for a transparent and impartial inquiry.