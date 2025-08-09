Republic World
  • SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card Likely to Be Released Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Download

Updated 9 August 2025 at 17:42 IST

SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card Likely to Be Released Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL Tier 1 admit cards for the August 2025 exams will be released soon on ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their login details.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card Likely to Be Released Soon
SSC CGL Hall Ticket 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 for all nine regions (NR, CR, ER, WR, SR, NWR, KKR, NER, and MPR). According to the official notice, the Tier 1 admit card will be available on the official website at ssc.gov.in.   

To download your admit card, you will need your registration number and password. It is essential to bring a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, along with a valid photo ID. 

This year's recruitment aims to fill 14,582 Group B and C positions in various government departments. These roles include Income Tax Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and Accountant. 

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the "Login" option and enter your username (or registration number) and password. 

Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the link to download your admit card. 

Step 4: Save the admit card to your device and make sure to print a physical copy. You will need to bring this to the examination centre. 

About SSC CGL Exam 2025: 

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam is scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 30. The Tier 2 exam is expected to be held in December 2025. 

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) exam is one of the largest government recruitment tests in India. It is conducted every year to fill Group B and Group C positions in various central government departments, ministries, and organisations. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 9 August 2025 at 17:42 IST