SSC CGL 2025 Registration Window for 14,582 Posts Closes Today at ssc.gov.in, Know How to Apply

SSC CGL Registration 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration for the SSC CGL 2025 exam today, July 4, 2025, at 11 PM. Candidates wishing to apply can access the application link on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The deadline for making the online payment is July 5, 2025. The correction window will be open from July 9 to July 11, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 14,582 vacancies.

SSC CGL 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply” tab and choose “CGL 2025” from the list.

Step 3: Register using a valid email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with accurate personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature as per the specified format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee (if required) using the available online payment methods.

Step 7: Submit the completed form and download a copy for your records.

SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2025:

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier I exam is tentatively scheduled to take place from August 13 to 30, 2025, while the Tier II exam is expected to be held in December 2025.