Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 5 September 2025 at 16:50 IST

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 Out for Paper 1 at ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 (Paper-I). Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 Out
SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 Out | Image: File Photo
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 (Paper-I). Candidates can now access their response sheets and the tentative answer key by logging in to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Candidates are advised to carefully review their answers and, if necessary, submit objections within the stipulated window. The deadline for raising objections is September 7, 2025, and a nominal fee of Rs 50 per question is applicable for each challenge. 

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 1: On the homepage, click the login link. 

Step 1: Enter your Registration Number and Password to log in. 

Step 1: You can then view and download the provisional answer key and your response sheet. 

Step 1: If you have any objections, be sure to submit them before the specified deadline. 

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: Objection  

If you wish to object to any of the answers, you can do so until September 7, 2025. A fee of Rs. 50 is required for each question you challenge, a reduction from the previous fee of Rs. 100. 

When submitting an objection, you should provide a clear reason and any supporting evidence. The SSC will review each objection carefully before finalising the answer key. This process is in place to ensure a transparent and fair evaluation. 

ALSO READ: RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Soon at rajresults.nic.in, When and Where to Check

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 5 September 2025 at 16:50 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source