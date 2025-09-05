SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 Out for Paper 1 at ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 (Paper-I). Candidates can now access their response sheets and the tentative answer key by logging in to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their answers and, if necessary, submit objections within the stipulated window. The deadline for raising objections is September 7, 2025, and a nominal fee of Rs 50 per question is applicable for each challenge.

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 1: On the homepage, click the login link.

Step 1: Enter your Registration Number and Password to log in.

Step 1: You can then view and download the provisional answer key and your response sheet.

Step 1: If you have any objections, be sure to submit them before the specified deadline.

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: Objection

If you wish to object to any of the answers, you can do so until September 7, 2025. A fee of Rs. 50 is required for each question you challenge, a reduction from the previous fee of Rs. 100.