SSC Exams 2025 OTR Edit Window Opens Now at ssc.gov.in, Know How to Make Corrections

SSC OTR Edit Window 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened a window for candidates to edit their One Time Registration (OTR) details from August 14 to August 31, 2025. If you've already registered but need to update your personal, educational, or contact information, you can do so on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who wish to modify their details are advised to use this facility within the specified time. Once the window closes, the information submitted will be considered for future examinations, and candidates will not be able to edit their OTR details again.

SSC Exams 2025 OTR Edit Window: How to Make Edits

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to your account using your OTR credentials.

Step 3: Find the 'Edit OTR' section and click on it.

Step 4: Make any changes you need and save your updates.

Step 5: Review all the information carefully before you submit the final changes.

NOTE: If you have any questions, you can contact the help desk by telephone or email. The Commission has stated that it will not respond to queries submitted in person or by post.

About SSC CGLE Exam 2025 and OTR:

The Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2025, which was scheduled to start on August 13, 2025, has been postponed by the commission.