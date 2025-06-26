SSC GD 2025 Final Answer Key Released at ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer keys, along with the question papers, response sheets, and marks for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based exam can now log in and download these documents from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

To access the SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025, candidates need to log in using their Registered ID and Password.

The final answer key serves as the official reference for calculating candidates' marks, and the SSC GD Result 2025 has been prepared accordingly.

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC portal at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your Roll Number and Password in the login fields.

Step 3: After logging in, click on the link for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025.

Step 4: Download the final answer keys, along with your question paper(s) and response sheet(s).

Step 5: You can also download and print your individual marks or scorecard for future reference.

About SSC GD Recruitment Exam 2025:

The SSC GD written examination was held from February 4 to 25, 2025. The paper consisted of 80 questions, with each question carrying 2 marks, and the total duration of the exam was 60 minutes.