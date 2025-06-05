SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Download Scorecard | Image: File Photo

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 DATE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon. The recruitment drive aims to fill over 53,690 vacancies in various central paramilitary forces. Although the exact date of the result declaration has not been confirmed, reports suggest it could be released shortly. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their results for the computer-based examination (CBE) on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53,690 posts across various forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy).

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their normalised scores in the computer-based test. Those who qualify will proceed to the next stage, which includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 PDF” on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number or roll number.

Step 4: Your SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025:

The SSC GD Constable 2025 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres nationwide from 5 to 25 February 2025.