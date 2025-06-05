Republic World
Updated 5 June 2025 at 17:26 IST

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at upsc.gov.in, Know How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE Prelims 2025 results are expected by June 14. Around 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for 979 posts. Qualified candidates must fill DAF-I for the Mains. Results will be available at upsc.gov.in.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
UPSC Prelims 2025
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at upsc.gov.in, Know How to Check | Image: ANI

UPSC Prelims Result 2025 DATE: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results by 14 June, as per previous years’ trends. However, the official date and time are yet to be confirmed. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

In 2025, around 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, competing for a total of 979 vacancies. 

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: What’s Next? 

After the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination results are declared, successful candidates must fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) to proceed to the next stage. Only those who clear the prelims will be eligible for the Main Examination. The schedule for the Mains will be shared separately by the Commission. 

The result will be published in the form of a merit list, prepared based on candidates’ performance in the Main Examination and the Interview. Those featured in the list will be recommended for appointment. 

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsconline.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result”. 

Step 3: A PDF file will open showing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified. 

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number to quickly search for it. 

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference. 

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2025: 

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on Sunday, May 25, in two sessions. In past years, the Union Public Service Commission has usually released the results within 15 days of the exam. 

The preliminary exam is designed to assess candidates’ aptitude and general knowledge. The question papers are already available for download on the official UPSC website. 

This examination marks the first stage in the selection process for the Civil Services. Candidates who qualify will move on to the Mains exam, which is followed by an interview round for final selection into services such as the IAS, IPS, and IFS. 

Published 5 June 2025 at 17:21 IST