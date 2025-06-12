SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Step-by-Step Guide to Download Your Scorecard | Image: File Photo

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has yet to announce the SSC GD Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Although the commission has not officially announced the result date, the SSC GD Result 2025 is likely to be declared by mid or late June 2025.

Once released, the result will be available in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Separate PDF links will also be provided for the category-wise and state-wise cut-off marks as well as the merit lists.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section.

Step 3: Find and click on the link labelled ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2025’.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and search for your roll number to see if you have qualified.

SSC GD Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

About SSC GD Recruitment Exam 2025: