  SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Step-by-Step Guide to Download Your Scorecard

Updated 12 June 2025 at 11:42 IST

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Step-by-Step Guide to Download Your Scorecard

The Staff Selection Commission GD Constable Result 2025 is expected by mid or late June. The exam was held in Feb to fill 39,481 posts. Results will be released as a PDF on ssc.gov.in with roll numbers and cut-off details.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Step-by-Step Guide to Download Your Scorecard
Image: File Photo

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has yet to announce the SSC GD Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. 

Although the commission has not officially announced the result date, the SSC GD Result 2025 is likely to be declared by mid or late June 2025. 

Once released, the result will be available in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Separate PDF links will also be provided for the category-wise and state-wise cut-off marks as well as the merit lists. 

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section. 

Step 3: Find and click on the link labelled ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2025’. 

Step 4: Download the PDF file and search for your roll number to see if you have qualified. 

SSC GD Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. 

About SSC GD Recruitment Exam 2025: 

The Constable (GD) written exam was conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025. The paper included 80 questions, each carrying 2 marks, and the total exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was available in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Published 12 June 2025 at 11:42 IST