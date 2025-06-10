SSC GD Constable Result 2025 to Release Soon at ssc.gov.in, Know How to Download Scorecard | Image: File Photo

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the SSC GD result 2025 anytime soon. The exact date for the declaration of the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 has not been announced yet. The 2025 SSC GD Constable results will be released on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC GD result will be available in PDF format and will include the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The SSC GD Merit List 2025 will be released along with the result. It will display the roll numbers of candidates selected for the next stage of the recruitment process — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC GD Result 2025: Number of Vacancies

A total of 53,690 vacancies are available across various paramilitary forces. These include:

Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD)

Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy)

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Special Security Force (SSF)

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Result" tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose "Constable-GD" under the exam category.

Step 4: Click on the link that says, "SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025."

Step 5: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with the cut-off marks.

Step 6: Download and save the file for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable 2025 recruitment process includes the following stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST)

Declaration of SSC GD Constable Result 2025

Medical Examination

About SSC GD Constable Exam 2025:

The SSC GD Constable examination was held in a computer-based format between February 4 and February 25, 2025. The computer-based test (CBT) for the SSC GD Constable post was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025, across multiple centres in India.