SSC GD Constable Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon, Direct Link Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to declare the results of the SSC GD Constable 2025 examination. The results can be released anytime and will be available on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the SSC GD Constable 2025 result PDF, which will include separate links for the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 39,481 vacancies for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau under the 2025 examination.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Result” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: In the results section, choose “Constable-GD” as the exam category.

Step 4: Find and click on the link “SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025”.

Step 5: A PDF will open showing the roll numbers of selected candidates and cut-off marks.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Cut-Off, Merit List

Along with the result, candidates will be allowed to download the cut-off list, which defines the minimum passing marks required for admission. The merit list will include the ranked list of candidates, which will be used to determine who is eligible for admission.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: