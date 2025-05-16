Republic World
Updated May 16th 2025, 10:57 IST

TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: Check Overall Pass Percentage, Stats and Other Details Here

TN SSLC & +1 Results 2025 out at tnresults.nic.in. Overall pass rate is 93.80%. Sivagangai district tops the state. Revaluation, supplementary exam options available for students.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and HSE +1 results 2025. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their TN Class 10 result 2025 now through the official website at tnresults.nic.in. 

Students will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in and download the TN Class 10, 11 result 2025. 

TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage 

The overall pass percentage for the TN SSLC Exam 2025 is 93.80%. Among the students, 4,17,183 girls passed with a success rate of 95.88%, while 4,00,078 boys passed with 91.74%. 

A total of 12,485 schools took part in the Class 10 public exams, including 7,555 secondary schools and 4,930 high schools. Out of these, 4,917 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, including 1,867 government schools. 

Pass percentages by school type are as follows: 

Government schools: 91.26% 

Government-aided schools: 93.63% 

Private self-financing schools: 97.99% 

TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: Top Performing Districts 

Top 5 districts with the highest pass percentage in TN SSLC result 2025.  

Sivagangai - 98.31%  

Virudhunagar - 97.45%  

Thoothukudi - 96.76%  

Kanyakumari - 96.66%  

Trichy - 96.61% 

TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: Revaluation and Supplementary Exam Details 

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation online. The supplementary exams will be held for students who failed in one or two subjects. 

Published May 16th 2025, 10:57 IST