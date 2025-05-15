SSC GD Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

SSC GD Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the General Duty (GD) Constable Result 2025 soon. While the Commission has not officially confirmed the date, several media reports indicate that the result is likely to be released in May. Candidates will be able to check their results on the Commission’s official website at ssc.gov.in.

The result will be released in PDF format and will include state-wise cut-offs and merit lists, which will determine the candidates who qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The SSC GD Result 2025 PDF will contain the merit list with the roll numbers of successful candidates. It is advised that candidates keep their SSC GD Admit Card 2025 ready, as they will need their roll number to check the result.

SSC GD Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for SSC GD Result 2025.

Step 3: The SSC GD Result 2025 PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Look for your roll number and name in the list.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

About SSC GD Exam 2025: