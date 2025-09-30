SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 509 Posts at ssc.gov.in, Know How to Apply

SSC Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in partnership with the Delhi Police, is holding an open competitive examination to recruit for the position of Head Constable (Ministerial) in 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online via the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 509 positions across various categories, ensuring the workforce is diverse and inclusive.

The online application window is already open, having started on September 29, 2025, and will close on October 20, 2025. You can pay the application fee online up until 11:00 PM on October 21, 2025. If you need to correct any details in your submitted form, a correction window will be available from October 27 to October 29, 2025.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100. However, all women candidates and candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) categories are exempt from paying the fee. You can pay the required fee online using various methods, including BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using a Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official Staff Selection Commission (SSC) website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Recruitment' section and click on the link for "Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2025".

Step 3: Register/Login: If you are a new user, you must register first; otherwise, simply log in to your existing account.

Step 4: Complete the application form by entering all your personal and educational details accurately.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any other required documents.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee online using any of the available payment methods.

Step 7: Review all the details carefully, submit the final form, and print the confirmation page for your future records.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria